Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Shares Up 14.3%

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)’s share price shot up 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.68. 11,708,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 3,734,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NAT shares. TheStreet cut Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.50.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 33.12%. The business had revenue of $37.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth $242,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 268.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 30,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

