Nord Finance (NORD) Price Tops $12.57 on Exchanges

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded up 20.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.57 or 0.00026355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nord Finance has a market cap of $8.21 million and $30,545.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 142.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00060826 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001206 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.43 or 0.00283844 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00103442 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00078684 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00088836 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,560.84 or 1.03873461 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,954 coins.

Nord Finance Coin Trading

Nord Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.