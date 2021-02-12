NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 9,372 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 66.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,372 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,215.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,446,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total transaction of $33,664.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,652.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,223 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,790. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $115.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $148.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.09.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CW. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

