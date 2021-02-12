NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 59,639 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 59,639 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 188.9% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMP. Argus lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.21.

MMP opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $60.98.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

