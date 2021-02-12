NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 10,732 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $170.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $166.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.65. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.44 and a 52 week high of $270.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.59. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HII shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.67.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

