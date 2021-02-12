NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Invests $372,000 in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,528,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,068,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at about $881,000.

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $17.33 on Friday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $20.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Lufax in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lufax from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers O2O lending services from offline consultation to online application to borrowers, including small business owners and individuals. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

