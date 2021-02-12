NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $717,000 Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,899 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 370,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,303 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 519,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 294,544 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APLE opened at $13.69 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APLE shares. B. Riley cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

