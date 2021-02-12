NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 495 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 132.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Assurant by 28.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,096,000 after acquiring an additional 161,684 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 9.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,683,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,222,000 after purchasing an additional 138,915 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 526.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 134,336 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 620.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 76,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 27.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 311,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,736,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

NYSE:AIZ opened at $130.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.56. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.88%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 12th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIZ. Truist raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

See Also: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.