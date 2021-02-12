NIX (NIX) Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. NIX has a total market cap of $10.48 million and approximately $90,112.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NIX has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One NIX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,342.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,761.17 or 0.03720078 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.80 or 0.00384022 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $526.20 or 0.01111491 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.73 or 0.00464125 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.28 or 0.00450518 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.69 or 0.00305636 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00024771 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,767,097 tokens. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Token Trading

NIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

