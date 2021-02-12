Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Update

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 161.9% from the January 14th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nitto Denko from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of Nitto Denko stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $46.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,731. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.32. Nitto Denko has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $49.21.

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan and internationally. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials/NVH related products, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

