Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares during the period.

In other Jack in the Box news, VP Dawn E. Hooper sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $27,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,719.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Marcus D. Tom sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $61,862.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,314.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,527 shares of company stock valued at $140,554 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $100.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.90. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $104.39.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.15 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 8.79%. On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

