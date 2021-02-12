Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $98,000 Investment in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forterra in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Forterra by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,092,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Forterra by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Forterra by 443.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 49,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FRTA opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 2.54. Forterra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93.
About Forterra
Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.
