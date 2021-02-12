Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $98,000 Investment in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forterra in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Forterra by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,092,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,980,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Forterra by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Forterra by 443.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 49,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Forterra during the third quarter valued at about $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Forterra alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.71 and a beta of 2.54. Forterra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.93.

FRTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Forterra from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on Forterra in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Forterra in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.