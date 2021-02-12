Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $112,000 Position in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPLD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,664,000 after buying an additional 137,225 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,053,515 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,718,000 after buying an additional 142,400 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,070 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,658,000 after buying an additional 183,650 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,641 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 401,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,137,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $51.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99.

Several analysts have recently commented on UPLD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Upland Software from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Upland Software from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 124,309 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $6,282,576.86. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 12,982 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total transaction of $609,245.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 476,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,383,028.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,379 shares of company stock worth $13,757,172 in the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

