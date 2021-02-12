Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 11.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 6.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 16.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 715,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 67.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,231,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after acquiring an additional 897,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 493,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOD opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $703.44 million, a PE ratio of -124.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, February 7th.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

