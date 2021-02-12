Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 113.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 149.5% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,732,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,733,000 after buying an additional 2,236,507 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 809.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,104,000 after buying an additional 625,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 39.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,940,000 after buying an additional 392,451 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 179.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 566,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 363,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 51.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 954,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,651,000 after buying an additional 326,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

NYSE SCS opened at $13.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.98. Steelcase Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.56.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Steelcase had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $617.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

