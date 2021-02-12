Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Short Interest Update

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 988.9% from the January 14th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

OTCMKTS NINOY remained flat at $$8.40 during trading on Thursday. 4,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,234. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nikon has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.58.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. Nikon had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikon will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells, and services digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

