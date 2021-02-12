Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Stock Rating Lowered by Daiwa Capital Markets

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Mizuho cut shares of Nihon Kohden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Nihon Kohden alerts:

Shares of Nihon Kohden stock opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38. Nihon Kohden has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $21.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of -0.63.

Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential/EMG measuring instruments, and polygraphs for cath labs. The company also offers patient monitors systems comprising central monitors, bedside monitors, wireless monitors, remote access software, and other equipment; and clinical information systems and related consumables and services, such as electrodes and sensors, and maintenance services.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.