Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nielsen’s ongoing focus on operational efficiency is driving the company’s growth. We believe the company’s consistent investment in the product portfolio and growing client adoption are expected to continue aiding business growth. Positive contributions from acquisitions are also driving the company's growth. However, Nielsen is being impacted by unimpressive performance in the emerging markets served. The company’s ongoing investments in technology and infrastructure remain risks for margin expansion. Mounting competition in the digital space poses a major threat to its market position. Also, a challenging environment due to the COVID-19 global pandemic and currency headwinds remain concerns. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to in a year’s time.”

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nielsen from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.75.

Nielsen stock opened at $23.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.07 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen has a 12-month low of $11.62 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,814,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,463 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,863,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,506,000 after purchasing an additional 129,940 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,352,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 92,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the fourth quarter worth $452,000.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.