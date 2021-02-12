NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $34.64 and last traded at $34.44, with a volume of 95773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on EGOV shares. Barrington Research lowered NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.40.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIC by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,636,000 after acquiring an additional 89,650 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIC by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of NIC by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 131,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIC in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.27.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

