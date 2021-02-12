NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Downgraded by Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research cut shares of NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson downgraded NIC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Barrington Research cut NIC from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIC from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NIC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.60.

NIC stock opened at $34.56 on Thursday. NIC has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day moving average of $23.60.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that NIC will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in NIC by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIC by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NIC by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in NIC by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 10,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in NIC by 1.5% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

