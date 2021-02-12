NewSquare Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

NewSquare Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,855 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target during the third quarter worth $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $191.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $95.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $186.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.73. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.48.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

