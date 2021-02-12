NewSquare Capital LLC Reduces Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

NewSquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,404 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 907.4% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Summit Insights raised Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.39.

NASDAQ STX opened at $72.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day moving average is $54.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Seagate Technology plc has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $77.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 336,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total transaction of $20,538,275.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 4,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $234,192.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,718,067 shares of company stock worth $287,379,498 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

