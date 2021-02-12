NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 113,575 Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 113,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 283.7% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 390.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

NYSE BKR opened at $22.53 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.71%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

