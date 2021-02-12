NewSquare Capital LLC Has $4.17 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $17.30 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

