NewSquare Capital LLC Buys Shares of 202,097 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 202,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.22% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,182,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,173,000 after acquiring an additional 631,987 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 50.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,654,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,442 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,168,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,524 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,806,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,430,000 after acquiring an additional 556,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,057,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after acquiring an additional 89,542 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $54.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.94. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.