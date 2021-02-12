NewSquare Capital LLC Buys 14,013 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF comprises 0.8% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $62.96 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $41.36 and a 52-week high of $66.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.68.

