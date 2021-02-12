News (NASDAQ:NWS) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.26

Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.26 and last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 14669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.97.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded News from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.24. News had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $349,120.00. Also, CEO Robert J. Thomson sold 70,000 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,257,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in News by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in News by 16.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in News by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in News in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in News by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 168,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 39,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

News Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWS)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

