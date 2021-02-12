Newmark Security (LON:NWT) Shares Gap Up to $1.18

Shares of Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.18, but opened at $1.25. Newmark Security shares last traded at $1.30, with a volume of 25,578 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.60. The stock has a market cap of £6.09 million and a PE ratio of 5.88.

In other news, insider Robert Waddington bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,919.52).

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

