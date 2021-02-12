Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) updated its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.12-0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04-2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.98 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.55-1.65 EPS.

NASDAQ NWL traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,867,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,465,882. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $26.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an underweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.80.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

