New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) were down 5.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.42 and last traded at $9.58. Approximately 13,485,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 4,404,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NRZ shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Compass Point started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on New Residential Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The business had revenue of $570.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,036,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,241,000 after purchasing an additional 34,721 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 46,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in New Residential Investment by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 74,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.