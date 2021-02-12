New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NJR. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on New Jersey Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Jersey Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.60.

NYSE:NJR traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $37.18. 517,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,197. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $454.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $141,426.21. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Jersey Resources (NJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.