New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) Trading Up 6.1%

New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR)’s stock price was up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $7.67. Approximately 2,477,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 4,687,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.23.

The stock has a market cap of $35.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 38.80 and a quick ratio of 38.80.

New Concept Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. New Concept Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 533.42%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

In other New Concept Energy news, major shareholder Realty Advisors Inc sold 50,000 shares of New Concept Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $345,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,790,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,278,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Concept Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 71,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.39% of New Concept Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Concept Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates oil and gas wells, and mineral leases primarily in the United States. Its oil and gas wells, and mineral leases are located in Athens and Meigs counties in Ohio; and Calhoun, Jackson, and Roane counties in West Virginia. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 153 producing gas wells; 44 non-producing wells and related equipment; and mineral leases covering approximately 20,000 acres.

