Neutrino USD (USDN) Achieves Market Cap of $144.73 Million

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $144.73 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00058977 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.47 or 0.00285382 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00103054 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00078016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00090994 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,698.23 or 1.03351431 BTC.

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 145,151,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,151,316 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

