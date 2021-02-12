Neumark Price Up 30.4% Over Last 7 Days (NEU)

Neumark (CURRENCY:NEU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Neumark token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Neumark has traded up 30.4% against the dollar. Neumark has a market cap of $5.60 million and approximately $43,364.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neumark alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00057149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $510.32 or 0.01073480 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00054294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,552.78 or 0.05369875 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 60.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00019968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00026606 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00034265 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Neumark Token Profile

Neumark (CRYPTO:NEU) is a token. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2017. Neumark’s total supply is 66,263,814 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,745,974 tokens. Neumark’s official website is neufund.org . Neumark’s official Twitter account is @neufundorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neumark is /r/neufund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Neumark is blog.neufund.org

Neumark Token Trading

Neumark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neumark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neumark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neumark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neumark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neumark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.