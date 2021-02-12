Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Lifted to “Buy” at SEB Equities

SEB Equities upgraded shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Neste Oyj stock opened at $33.61 on Monday. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $39.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.62.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

