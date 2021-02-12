Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Lifted to “Buy” at SEB Equities

SEB Equities upgraded shares of Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Shares of Neste Oyj stock opened at $33.61 on Monday. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $39.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.62.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.