Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Shares Gap Up to $2.29

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.29, but opened at $3.09. Neovasc shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 1,324,026 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.58.
About Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
