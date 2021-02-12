Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Shares Gap Up to $2.29

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.29, but opened at $3.09. Neovasc shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 1,324,026 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.58.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Neovasc by 229.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,161 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Neovasc by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Neovasc by 40.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

