Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Receives $21.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

NLTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NLTX stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.79. 250,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,786. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.81 and a 52 week high of $18.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $536.35 million, a PE ratio of -19.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $31,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,383,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,304,525.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 170.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 92,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 58,038 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 426.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 59,902 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,458,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 94.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

