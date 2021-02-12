NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGenomics, Inc. is a high-complexity CLIA-certified clinical laboratory that specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing, the fastest growing segment of the laboratory industry. The company’s testing services include cytogenetics, fluorescence in-situ hybridization, flow cytometry, morphology studies, anatomic pathology and molecular genetic testing. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics has labs in Nashville, TN, Irvine, CA and Fort Myers and services the needs of pathologists, oncologists, urologists, hospitals and other reference laboratories throughout the United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.58.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $58.55 on Thursday. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $20.47 and a 1-year high of $59.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.20 and a 200 day moving average of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1,951.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

In other news, insider George Cardoza sold 52,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $2,391,725.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 423,828 shares in the company, valued at $19,152,787.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $749,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 635,809 shares of company stock worth $28,621,860. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,246,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $928,557,000 after buying an additional 861,490 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 747.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 296,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,966,000 after buying an additional 261,545 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,360,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 540,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,089,000 after buying an additional 132,470 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,727,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,528,000 after buying an additional 116,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, as well as laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

