Nebulas Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.19 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 12th. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 42.9% against the US dollar. Nebulas has a total market cap of $32.19 million and approximately $7.00 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nebulas token can now be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00062641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $520.66 or 0.01092756 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00055073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,675.50 or 0.05615274 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00020151 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00026909 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00034448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

About Nebulas

NAS is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 73,618,407 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,082,885 tokens. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is a value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way. NAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency on Nebulas ecosystem. It also serves as an incentive to attract top developers to create more values in Nebulas. “

Nebulas Token Trading

Nebulas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

