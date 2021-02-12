NatWest Group plc Sells 33,223 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

NatWest Group plc cut its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,372 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 33,223 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 2.2% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORLY. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.0% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total transaction of $9,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 107,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,391,946.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

ORLY traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $432.78. 8,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,716. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $496.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $457.70. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.27. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. TheStreet downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

