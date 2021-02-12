NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) Shares Sold by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,345 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NWG shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group downgraded NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.13.

NYSE NWG opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 1.54. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

