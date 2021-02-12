NatWest Group plc Has $9.98 Million Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

NatWest Group plc cut its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 64.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 50,651 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up approximately 3.7% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 85 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $341.97. 1,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $337.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.78. The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $369.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Cintas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $261.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.40.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.