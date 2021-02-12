NatWest Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

NatWest Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 65.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 771 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,097.59. 16,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,738,463. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,123.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,843.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,672.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,999 shares of company stock worth $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.