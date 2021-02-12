NatWest Group plc Cuts Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

NatWest Group plc cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.31.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $204.80. 26,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,227,923. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $117.06 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.90. The company has a market cap of $195.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,590,097,644.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

