NatWest Group plc Boosts Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

NatWest Group plc raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for approximately 0.9% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 133.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,193.00, for a total value of $1,770,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,165,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,200.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,771 shares of company stock valued at $10,564,140. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock traded up $19.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,221.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,524. The stock has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,271.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,194.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,072.70.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 144.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

