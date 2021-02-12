National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32), MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. National Retail Properties updated its FY 2021

IntraDay guidance to 2.77-2.84 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NNN traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.30. 1,194,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,502. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.66. National Retail Properties has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $58.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.74.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total value of $39,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,048. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $804,966.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 463,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,635,524.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,034 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,626. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.29.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.