National Bank Financial Downgrades Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) to Outperform

Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SVRGF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Seven Generations Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.96.

SVRGF traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.71. 70,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,078. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. Seven Generations Energy has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations for Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF)

