National Bank Financial Downgrades Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) to Outperform

Seven Generations Energy (OTCMKTS:SVRGF) was downgraded by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SVRGF. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Seven Generations Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Seven Generations Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Seven Generations Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on Seven Generations Energy from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Seven Generations Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seven Generations Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.96.

SVRGF traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.71. 70,846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,078. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.97. Seven Generations Energy has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $6.98.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

