National Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,030 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,030 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $202.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $187.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $117.06 and a 12-month high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.63.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

