National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,145 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFN. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 90,866 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 94,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

NYSE:PFN opened at $10.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $10.93.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.