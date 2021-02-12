National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 89.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,105 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $105.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.63.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.